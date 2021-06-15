COVID-19 in South Dakota: 21 total new cases; Death toll remains at 2,026; Active cases at 186

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases dropped below 200 according to Tuesday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday, 21 new total cases were reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,377, up from Monday (124,356).

While the difference in the total case count reported Tuesday (124,377) and Monday (124,356) equals 21, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (23) and antigen, or new probable, cases (2), there were 25 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota remains 2,026.

Active cases are now at 186, down from Monday (215). This is the first time cases have been below 200 since April 6, 2020.

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 29, compared to Monday (26). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,933.

Total recovered cases are now at 122,165, up from Monday (122,115).

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 360,486, up from Monday (359,867).

There were 640 new persons tested in the data reported Tuesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 3.2%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 1.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is .8%.

As of Tuesday, 55.92% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 51.16% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 359,393 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 293,106 of the Moderna vaccine and 21,555 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 141,766 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 171,649 who have received two doses of Pfizer.