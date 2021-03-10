COVID-19 in South Dakota: 209 total new cases; Death toll increases to 1,904; Active cases increase to 2,114

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 are up by 17, as the state announced three new deaths in Wednesday’s update.

Active cases are now at 2,114, up from Tuesday (2,097).

South Dakota has 209 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

While the difference in the total case count reported 113,962 and 113,753 equals 209, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (172) and antigen, or new probable, cases (38), there were 210 new cases.

The state’s total case count is at 113,962, up from Tuesday (113,753).

Three new deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. The deaths reported were two men and one woman who were listed in the 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2) age ranges.

The death toll increased to 1,904.

Total recovered cases increased to 109,944, up from Tuesday (109,755).

There are 73 current hospitalizations as of Wednesday compared to 71 on Tuesday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,736, up from Tuesday (6,725).

South Dakota has now had 315,877 persons test negative, up from Tuesday (315,120).

The new persons tested on Wednesday is 966. That is a 21.6% positive rate.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.1%.

According to the DOH, 135,442 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 773 of the Janssen vaccine and 131,528 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 267,743 people.

There have been 44,670 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 49,476 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. 733 people have completed the Janssen vaccine series.