COVID-19 in South Dakota: 209 new total cases; Death toll increases to 1,928; Active cases at 2,480

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new death was reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 increased by 52 on Friday.

According to the latest update, 209 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 116,833 up from Thursday (116,624).

While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Thursday equals 209, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (154) and antigen, or new probable, cases (59), there were 213 new cases.

The death toll increased by one to 1,928. The new death is a man in the 50-59 year age range from Codington County.

There are 74 current hospitalizations as of Friday, the same as on Thursday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,927, an increase of 10 over Thursday.

Active cases are now at 2,480, up from Thursday (2,428).

Total recovered cases are now at 112,425, up from Thursday (112,269).

Total persons negative is now at 324,344, up from Thursday (323,698).

There were 855 new persons tested in the data reported on Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 24.4%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.2%.

According to the DOH, 190,931 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 6,836 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 182,329 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 236,257 persons.

There have been 68,347 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 75,483 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimates 40% of the population has received at least one dose and 25.8% have received both doses.