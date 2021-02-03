COVID-19 in South Dakota: 208 total new cases; three new deaths; Active cases at 2,552

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported three new deaths due to COVID-19, as active cases have dropped below 2,600 on Wednesday.

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 2,552 on Wednesday, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health. The last time active cases were below 2,600 in South Dakota was Sept. 17.

According to the latest update, 208 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 108,639, up from Tuesday (108,431). Total recovered cases are now at 104,305, up from Monday (104,052).

While the difference in the total case count reported Wednesday and Tuesday equals 208, when you add the PCR or newly confirmed cases (141) and antigen, or new probable cases (68), there were 209 new cases reported.

The death toll is now at 1,782. The new deaths were two women and one man in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2) and 70-79 (1).

Current hospitalizations are at 133, up from Tuesday (131). Total hospitalizations are at 6,321.

Total persons negative is now at 295,728, up from Tuesday (294,976).

There were 960 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 21.6%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.6%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.3%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Wednesday, 49,057 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 55,547 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 73,553 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 14,686 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 16,365 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.