COVID-19 in South Dakota: 207 total new cases; Death toll at 1,922; Active cases at 2,233

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 decreased on Saturday.

According to the latest update, 207 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 115,723, up from Friday (115,518).

While the difference in the total case count reported 115,723 and 115,518 equals 205, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases 167 and antigen, or new probable, cases 40, there were 207 new cases.

The death toll is now at 1,922. The new deaths announced were one man and two women in the 80+ age range.

There are 69 current hospitalizations as of Saturday, compared to 68 on Friday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,854.

Active cases are now at 2,233, down from Friday (2,240).

Total recovered cases are now at 111,568, from Friday (111,359).

Total persons negative is now at 321,218, up from Friday (320,650).

There were 775 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 26.70%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.6%.

According to the DOH, 171,859 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 4,598 of the Janssen vaccine and 165,906 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 342,363 persons.

There have been 61,402 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 66,663 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. There’s been 4,598 persons who have received the Janssen vaccine.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimated 36.69% of the population has received at least one dose and 22.83% have received both doses.