COVID-19 in South Dakota: 202 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,705; Active cases at 3,428

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota have dropped below 3,500 on Tuesday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are at 3,428, down from Monday (3,678).

On Tuesday, 202 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 107,380, up from Monday (107,180). Total recovered cases are now at 102,247, up from Monday (101,797).

No deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the total at 1,705.

Current hospitalizations are at 152, down from Monday (161). Total hospitalizations are at 6,216, up from Monday (6,201).

Total persons negative is now at 290,810, up from Monday (290,341).

There were 671 new persons tested reported on Tuesday. Tuesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 30.1%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.0%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Tuesday, 37,687 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 40,541 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 59,360 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 6,459 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 12,409 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.