COVID-19 in South Dakota: 201 total new cases; Death toll increases to 1,905; Active cases increase to 2,131

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 are up by 17, as the state announced one new death in Thursday’s update.

Active cases are now at 2,131, up from Wednesday (2,114).

South Dakota has 201 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is at 114,163, up from Wednesday (113,962).

While the difference in the total case count reported 114,163 and 113,962 equals 201, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (154) and antigen, or new probable, cases (49), there were 203 new cases.

One new death was reported in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. The death was a man in the age range of 70-79 from Grant County.

The death toll increased to 1,905.

Total recovered cases increased to 110,127, from Wednesday (109,944).

There are 67 current hospitalizations as of Thursday compared to 73 on Wednesday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,756, up from Wednesday (6,736).

South Dakota has now had 316,486 persons test negative, up from Wednesday (315,877).

The new persons tested on Thursday is 810. That is a 24.8% positive rate.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.2%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.0%.

According to the DOH, 139,342 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 1,133 of the Janssen vaccine and 135,632 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 276,107 people.

There have been 46,786 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 51,228 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. 1,133 people have completed the Janssen vaccine series.