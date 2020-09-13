COVID-19 in South Dakota: 201 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 184; Active cases at 2,461

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased to 184 with one new death announced in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death was a male in the 80+ age range in Meade County. There have been 87 deaths in the 80+ age range.

On Sunday, 201 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 16,638, up from Saturday (16,437). There are now 13,993 recovered cases, people who can no longer transmit the virus, up 254 from Saturday (13,739).

Active cases are now at 2,461, down from Saturday (2,515).

Current hospitalizations are at 110, up one from Saturday (109). Total hospitalizations are now at 1,165, up from Saturday (1,152).

Total persons tested negative is now at 147,318, up from Saturday (146,172).

There was 1,347 new persons tested reported on Sunday.