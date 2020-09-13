COVID-19 in South Dakota: 201 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 184; Active cases at 2,461

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased to 184 with one new death announced in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death was a male in the 80+ age range in Meade County. There have been 87 deaths in the 80+ age range.

On Sunday, 201 new positive coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 16,638, up from Saturday (16,437). There are now 13,993 recovered cases, people who can no longer transmit the virus, up 254 from Saturday (13,739).

Active cases are now at 2,461, down from Saturday (2,515).

Current hospitalizations are at 110, up one from Saturday (109). Total hospitalizations are now at 1,165, up from Saturday (1,152).

Total persons tested negative is now at 147,318, up from Saturday (146,172).

There was 1,347 new persons tested reported on Sunday.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests