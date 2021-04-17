COVID-19 in South Dakota: 200 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,953; Active cases at 2,210

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 200 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Saturday while one new death was reported.

According to the latest update, there are 96 current hospitalizations, down from Friday (106). Total hospitalizations are at 7,204.

One new death was reported by the Department of Health on Saturday. The death was one woman in the 40-49 age range in Dewey county.

Active cases are now at 2,210, up from Friday (2,201).

The state’s total case count is now at 121,056, up from Friday (120,856).

Total recovered cases are now at 116,893, up from Friday (116,703).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 336,856, from Friday (335,339).

There were 1,717 new persons tested in the data reported Saturday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 11.64%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.1%.

According to the DOH, 273,516 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,288 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 238,251 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 314,649 persons.

There have been 100,162 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 113,204 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Saturday, 52% of the population in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 38.44% have completed the vaccination series.