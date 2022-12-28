SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up two deaths to 3,118. The two new deaths were both men in the 80+ age group. The new deaths were in Bon Homme and Minnehaha Counties.

Active cases are now at 259, down from the week before (624). There were 423 new cases reported in the past week.

As of October 5, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are 62 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (83). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,213 total people who have been hospitalized.

The state’s total case count is now at 271,856, up from last week (271,433). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 268,479.

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.

In addition to the COVID-19 cases, there’s been 9,571 flu cases, 350 hospitalizations and eight deaths so far this flu season.