SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,919, up from the previous Wednesday (2,917). The new deaths include two men in the following age ranges: 40-49; 70-79. New deaths were reported in Minnehaha and Pennington Counties.

Active cases are now at 1,246, up from the previous report (1,054).

As of May 18, 36 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 33 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same as last week (33). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,819 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 475 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 239,110, up from last week (238,635). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 10.4% for May 10 – 16.

The number of recovered cases is at 234,945.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 1,166. The state is also reporting 34 Omicron BA.2 cases.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 72.88% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 59.58% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 34.24% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 705,664 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 491,438 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,046 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 177,038 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 262,235 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 122,162 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 94,049 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,749 have received a Janssen booster.