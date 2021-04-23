COVID-19 in South Dakota: 199 total new cases; Death toll at 1,957; Active cases at 1,955

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 199 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Friday.

According to the latest update, there are 116 current hospitalizations, up from Thursday (107). Total hospitalizations are at 7,285.

Active cases are now at 1,955, up from Thursday (1,953).

The state’s total case count is now at 121,850, from Thursday (121,651).

Total recovered cases are now at 117,938 compared to 117,742 on Thursday.

One new death was reported by the Department of Health on Friday. The new death reported was was a man in the 80+ age range from Minnehaha County.

The death toll is now at 1,957.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 340,029, up from Thursday (339,337).

There were 891 new persons tested in the data reported Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 22.3%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.7%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 5.2%.

According to the DOH, 291,279 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,295 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 249,733 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 322,189 persons.

There have been 108,955 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 126,153 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Friday’s update, 53.51% of the population age 16 and older in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 41.73% age 16 and older have completed the vaccination series.