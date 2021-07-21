COVID-19 in South Dakota: 198 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,041; Active cases at 290; 1 new Delta variant cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases increased by 82 in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

There are now eight counties listed as having “moderate” community spread. Minnehaha County has the highest active case count at 74, while Pennington County has 65 active cases. Other counties listed with “moderate” spread are Lincoln, Charles Mix, Dewey, Butte, Meade and Lawrence.

This is the third of the weekly updates from the Department of Health. The updates will be posted on Wednesdays by 12 p.m. and will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Active cases are now at 290, up from last Wednesday (208).

The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 2,041; that’s an increase of one from the update last week (2,040). The new death was a man in the 60-69 age group.

There were 198 new total cases reported on Wednesday; there were 109 new total cases reported the week before. The state’s total case count is now at 124,948, up from July 14 (124,750).

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are at 38, compared to last Wednesday (20).

Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,498. Total recovered cases are now at 122,617, up from last Wednesday (122,502).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 369,649, up from last Wednesday (367,659).

There were 2,188 new persons tested in the past seven days for a weekly new persons-tested positivity rate of 9.0%. There were 1,1782 new persons tested during the previous week. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 4.4% (July 13 through July 19).

There was one more case of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) confirmed in South Dakota in the past week.

There’s been 171 cases of the B.1.1.7 (alpha variant), 15 cases of B.1.429 (epsilon variant) and three cases of P.1. (gamma variant), two cases of the B.1.351 (beta variant) and one case of B.1.427 (epsilon variant).

As of Wednesday, 57.85% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 53.58% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 380,989 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 299,570 of the Moderna vaccine and 23,570 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 145,370 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 183,862 who have received two doses of Pfizer.