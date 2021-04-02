COVID-19 in South Dakota: 197 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,938; Active cases at 2,417

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 are down in South Dakota, as no new deaths were announced by the state department of health on Friday.

According to the latest update, 197 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 118,186 up from Thursday (117,989).

While the difference in the total case count reported Thursday and Friday equals 197, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (158) and antigen, or new probable, cases (42), there were 200 new cases.

There are 103 current hospitalizations as of Friday, up from 98 on Thursday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,035.

Active cases are now at 2,417, down from Thursday (2,487).

No new deaths reported by the department of health. The death toll remains at 1,938.

Total recovered cases are now at 113,831, compared to Thursday (113,564).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 328,534, from Thursday (327,676).

There were 1,055 new persons tested in the data reported on Friday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 22.9%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 11.2%.

According to the DOH, 220,992 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 8,985 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 202,818 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 264,826 persons.

There have been 79,022 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 88,938 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.