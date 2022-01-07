COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,944 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,522; Active cases at 15,927

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 30.1% for Dec. 30 – Jan. 5.

There were two new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Department of Health on Friday. The statewide death toll increased to 2,522.

The deaths are two men in the following age groups: 60-69 (1), 80+ (1). New deaths were reported in Lincoln and Walworth Counties.

On Friday, 1,944 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 189,411 up from Thursday (187,467).

The number of active cases reported on Friday is at 15,927, up from Thursday (14,355).

Current hospitalizations are at 301, down from Thursday (305). Total hospitalizations are at 9,228 up from Thursday (9,199).

Total recovered cases are now at 170,962, up from Thursday (170,592).

The DOH currently reports total tests each day. There have been 1,870,473 total tests reported as of Friday, up 7,954 from 1,862,519 total tests reported Thursday.

Of South Dakota’s 66 counties, 64 are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,281 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of eight over the previous report. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is at 22, up 20 over the previous report. On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 68.18% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.06% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 27.43% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 624,360 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 443,525 of the Moderna vaccine and 35,938 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,506 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 244,431 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 98,228 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 77,471 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,254 have received a Janssen booster.