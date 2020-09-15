COVID-19 in South Dakota: 193 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 184; Active cases at 2,386

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A record amount of people are in the hospital for COVID-19 in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state department health.

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are at 133, up from Monday (110). This is a new single-day high for South Dakota since the pandemic began. Total hospitalization, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 1,195, up from Monday (1,171).

On Tuesday, 193 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 16,994, up from Monday (16,801). Total recoveries, persons no longer able to transmit the virus, are now at 14,424, up from Monday (14,118).

Active COVID-19 cases are now at 2,386, down from Monday (2,499). The death toll remained at 184.

Total persons tested negative is now at 149,102, up from Monday (148,338).

There were 957 new persons tested reported on Monday.