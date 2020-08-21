COVID-19 in South Dakota: 193 new positive cases; Death toll now at 159; Active cases at 1,376

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases jumped to nearly 1,400 as the South Dakota Department of Health reported nearly 200 new cases.

On Friday, there were 193 new positive coronavirus cases announced. It brings the total positive case count for South Dakota to 10,884, up from Thursday (10,691). There were 84 new recoveries announced, bringing the state’s total to 9,349, up from Thursday (9,265).

Active cases in South Dakota are now at 1,376, up 107 from Thursday (1,269). It’s the second higest amount of active cases in South Dakota. South Dakota’s peak in active cases was 1393 on May 11.

Current hospitalizations are at 50, down from Thursday (53). Total hospitalizations are at 948, up from Thursday (940).

The death toll is now at 159, up two from Thursday. The deaths are two women, one who was in the 60-69 year age range and the other was in the 80+ age range. One woman was from Lake County; the other was from Clay County.

Total persons tested negative is at 122,891, up from Thursday (121,417).

New persons tested on Friday was reported at 1,667.