COVID-19 in South Dakota: 191 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 173; Active cases at 2,892

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Current hospitalizations from COVID-19 and active cases both went down in South Dakota, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

On Monday, 191 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 15,300, up from Sunday (15,109). Total recovered cases, people who can no longer transmit the virus, are now at 12,235, up 317 from Sunday (11,918).

Active cases decreased below 3,000 to 2,892, from Sunday (3,018).

The death toll remained at 173.

Current hospitalizations is now at 78, down from Sunday (81). Total hospitalizations is now at 1,084, up from Sunday (1,079). Only South Dakota residents are counted in total hospitalizations.

Total persons tested negative is now at 140,793, up from Sunday (139,992).

A total of 992 new persons tested were reported on Monday.