COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,887 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,606; Active cases at 36,247

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 36,247 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, up from 35,196 on Friday.

With five new deaths reported on Monday, the death toll is now at 2,606. The new deaths include four men and one women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (2) and 80+ (3). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Bon Homme, Brown, Davison, Edmunds and Minnehaha.

There are now 392 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Monday, down from Friday (397). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 9,713 total people who have been hospitalized.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 41% for Jan. 14 – 20.

On Monday, 1,887 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 218,543, up from Friday (216,656). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 179,690.

All 66 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

On Monday, the number of Omicron cases in the state is at 149.

There have been 1,319 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 69.24% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.64% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 29.50% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 641,301 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 451,491 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,548 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 170,165 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 247,685 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 106,517 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 82,348 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,436 have received a Janssen booster.