COVID-19 in South Dakota: 188 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,804; Active cases at 2,372

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported six new deaths due to COVID-19, as total deaths surpassed 1,800 on Saturday.

The death toll is at 1,804. The six new deaths were 1 woman and 5 men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (2), 60-69 (1), 70-79 (2), and 80+ (1).

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are at 2,372, according to data reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to the latest update, 188 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 109,132 from Friday (108,944). Total recovered cases are now at 104,956 from Friday (104,716).

Current hospitalizations are at 115, down from Friday (121). Total hospitalizations are at 6,359.

Total persons negative is now at 297,822, from Friday (297,174).

There were 836 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 22.4%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 6.6%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Saturday, 57,026 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 64,627 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 83,777 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 19,572 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 18,304 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.