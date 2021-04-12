COVID-19 in South Dakota: 187 total new cases; One new death; Active cases at 2,425

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 187 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health as hospitalizations decreased on Monday.

KELOLAND News reached out to the South Dakota Department of Health regarding Sunday’s update and was told the COVID-19 dashboard will only be updated Monday-Saturday. Monday’s update will now include Saturday and Sunday’s data.

According to the latest update, there are 96 current hospitalizations, compared to 102 on Saturday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,136.

The state’s total case count is now at 119,892, compared to 119,705 on Saturday.

Active cases are now at 2,425, up from Saturday (2,413).

One new death was reported by the Department of Health on Monday. The death reported was a man in the 60-69 year-old age range. The death toll is now at 1,947.

New deaths were reported in Hughes and Yankton Counties on Monday, while the death toll in Pennington County went down by one.

Total recovered cases are now at 115,520, compared to Saturday (115,346).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 333,370, from Saturday (332,792).

There were 765 new persons tested in the data reported on Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 24.4%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.5%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.6%.

According to the DOH, 258,285 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 15,574 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 227,137 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 303,040 persons.

There have been 93,756 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 104,183 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

According to the Department of Health’s latest update, 50.36% of the population has received one dose of the vaccine while 35.64% have completed both doses.