COVID-19 in South Dakota: 187 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,886; Active cases at 1,910

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seven new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday.

According to the latest update, 187 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 112,293, up from Friday (112,107).

Total recovered cases are now at 108,497, up from Friday (108,284).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported seven new deaths due to COVID-19 in Saturday’s update. The death toll is now at 1,886. The new deaths include 5 men and 2 women in the following age ranges: 20-29 (1), 30-39 (1), 50-59 (2), 60-69 (1), and 70-79 (2).

Active cases are now at 1,910, down from Friday (1,944).

Current hospitalizations are at 91, down from Friday (96). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are at 6,610.

Total persons negative is now at 309,734, up from Friday (309,181).

There were 740 new persons tested reported on Saturday, for a new person-tested positivity rate of 25.2%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.7%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.2%.

As of Friday, 103,983 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 110,524 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 140,217 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 37,567 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 36,723 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.