COVID-19 in South Dakota: 187 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 167; Active cases at 2,730

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to climb in South Dakota and total positive case numbers surpassed 13,500 in the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

On Monday, 187 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count to 13,509, up from Sunday (13,322). Recovered cases, someone no longer able to transmit the virus, is now at 10,612, up 101 from Sunday (10,511).

Active cases are now at 2,730, up from Sunday (2,644) and the 10th straight day of a new record for total active cases.

Current hospitalizations are at 76, down from Sunday (78). Total hospitalizations, which are only South Dakota residents ever hospitalized by COVID-19, are now at 1,029, up from Sunday (1,017).

The death toll remained at 167.

Total persons tested negative is now at 133,020, up from Sunday (132,329).

There were 878 new persons tested in Monday’s report.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests