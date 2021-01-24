COVID-19 in South Dakota: 185 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,705; Active cases at 4,005

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The deaths of nine people were reported in the latest COVID-19 case data from South Dakota Department of Health on Saturday.

That brings the total COVID-19 deaths in the state to 1,705.

The deaths include 5 men and 4 women in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1), 50-59 (1), 60-69 (2), 70-79 (2), 80+ (3).

On Sunday, 185 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 107,148, up from Saturday (106,963). Total recovered cases are now at 101,438, up from Saturday (101,246).

Active cases are at 4,005, down from Saturday (4,021).

Current hospitalizations are at 162, down from Saturday (172). Total hospitalizations are at 6,193, up from Saturday (6,177).

Total persons negative is now at 290,091, up from Saturday (289,457).

There were 819 new persons tested reported on Saturday. Saturday’s new person tested positivity rate is 22.5%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.4%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.9%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Saturday, 37,094 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 38,589 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 58,538 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 12,387 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 4,758 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.