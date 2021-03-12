COVID-19 in South Dakota: 184 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,907; Active cases at 2,163

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 are up by 32 in South Dakota as of Friday.

Active cases are now at 2,163, up from Thursday (2,131).

South Dakota has 184 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is at 114,347, up from Thursday (114,163).

Two new deaths was reported in Friday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. The deaths reported include one man and one woman, both in the 60 – 69 year age group.

The death toll increased to 1,907.

Total recovered cases increased to 110,277, up from Thursday (110,127).

There are 62 current hospitalizations as of Friday compared to 67 on Thursday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,766, up from Thursday (6,756).

South Dakota has now had 316,995 persons test negative, up from Thursday (316,486).

The new persons tested on Friday is 693; that is a 26.5% positive rate.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.1%.

According to the DOH, 142,635 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 1,419 of the Janssen vaccine and 139,162 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 283,216 people.

There have been 48,788 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 52,888 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. 1,419 people have completed the Janssen vaccine series.