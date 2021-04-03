COVID-19 in South Dakota: 184 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,938; Active cases at 2,433

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 are up in South Dakota, as no new deaths were announced by the State Department of Health on Saturday.

According to the latest update, 184 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 118,361 up from Friday (118,186).

While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Saturday equals 175, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (133) and antigen, or new probable, cases (51), there were 184new cases.

There are 103 current hospitalizations as of Saturday, the same as Friday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,043.

Active cases are now at 2,433, up from Friday (2,417).

No new deaths reported by the Department of Health. The death toll remains at 1,938.

Total recovered cases are now at 113,980, compared to Friday (113,831).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 328,931, from Friday (328,534).

There were 581 new persons tested in the data reported on Saturday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 31.6%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.4%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.8%.

According to the DOH, 226,554 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 9,256 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 206,570 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 270,625 persons.

There have been 80,700 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 91,047 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.