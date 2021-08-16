COVID-19 in South Dakota: 182 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,053; Active cases at 1,355

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases increased by 85 in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 1,355 up from Friday (1,270). The last time active cases were above 1,300 was on May 6.

Current hospitalizations from the coronavirus are now at 73, down from Friday (76). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,594, up from 6,583 on Friday.

There were 182 new total cases reported on Monday bringing the state’s total case count to 126,925, up from Friday (126,746). The difference in total cases is 179. The DOH resumed reporting COVID-19 numbers Monday through Friday last week after reporting new cases weekly through July.

The DOH’s Community Spread map lists 32 counites as having “high” community spread, which equals 100 cases or more per 100,000 people or a weekly PCR test positivity rate of 10% or more. Counties with “high” community spread are Minnehaha, Lincoln, Brookings, Deuel, Grant, Union, Hutchinson, Hanson, Douglas, Sanborn, Jerauld, Beadle, Spink, Faulk, McPherson, Sully, Hyde, Corson, Dewey, Stanley, Hughes, Tripp, Todd, Bennett, Haakon, Meade, Pennington, Harding, Butte, Lawrence, Custer and Fall River.

The death toll from COVID-19 went up by one to to a total of 2,053. The new death was a woman in the 80+ age group.

Total recovered cases are now at 123,517, up from Friday (123,424). Total persons who tested negative is now at 378,654, up from Friday (378,281).

There were 552 new persons tested for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 32%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10% (Aug. 6 through Aug. 12).

There have been 70 confirmed cases of the Delta variant (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.3) detected in South Dakota.

There’s been 172 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 16 cases of B.1.429 and B.1427 variants (Epsilon variant), three cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

As of Monday, 60% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 55.19% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 398,826 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 307,807 of the Moderna vaccine and 26,002 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 148,582 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 190,116 who have received two doses of Pfizer.