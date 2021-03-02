COVID-19 in South Dakota: 182 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,888; Active cases at 1,975

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fifty-seven more active cases have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as the death toll in the state remains at 1,888.

South Dakota has 182 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 1,975, up from Monday (1,918).

The new persons tested 646. That is a 28.2% positive rate among new persons tested.

The state’s total case count is at 112,652, up from Monday (112, 470).

The death toll remains at 1,888, from Monday (1,888).

Total recovered cases increased to 108,789, up from Monday (108,664).

There were 92 hospitalized compared to 92 on Monday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,640, up from Monday (6,632).

South Dakota has now had 310,811 persons test negative, up from Monday (310, 347).

According to the DOH, 110,671 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and 113,972 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered.

There have been 38,529 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 39,256 who have received two does of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.4%.