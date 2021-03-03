COVID-19 in South Dakota: 181 total new cases; Five new deaths; Death toll at 1,894; Active cases at 1,993

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eighteen more active cases have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Health. There were five new deaths reported on Wednesday.

South Dakota has 181 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 1,993, up from Tuesday (1,975).

The new persons tested 882. That is a 20.5% positive rate among new persons tested.

The state’s total case count is at 112,833, up from Tuesday (112,652).

The death toll is at 1,893, up from Tuesday (1,888).

The new deaths include four women and one man in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (3).

Total recovered cases increased to 108,947, up from Tuesday (108,789).

There were 97 current hospitalizations compared to 92 on Tuesday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,654, up from Tuesday (6,640).

South Dakota has now had 311,512 persons test negative, up from Tuesday (310,811).

According to the DOH, 113,468 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and 116,294 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered.

There have been 39,066 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 32,228 who have received two does of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.2%.