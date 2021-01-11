COVID-19 in South Dakota: 181 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,585; Active cases at 5,102

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

On Monday, 181 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 103,499, up from Sunday (103,318). Total recovered cases are now at 96,812, up from Sunday (96,693).

Active cases are now at 5,102, up from Sunday (5,040).

Current hospitalizations are at 242, up from Sunday (237). Total hospitalizations are at 5,917, up from Sunday (5,904).

Total persons negative is now at 281,213, up from Sunday (280,843).

There were 551 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person tested positivity rate is 32.8%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 13.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 13.6%.

40 South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 15 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Monday, 24,047 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 21,620 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 38,360 total persons. There’s been 7,306 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and one person completed two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.