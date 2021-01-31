COVID-19 in South Dakota: 179 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,778; Active cases at 2,833

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 remain below 3,000 according to Sunday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health. 2,833 active cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Sunday.

On Sunday, 179 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 108,250, up from Saturday (108,070). Total recovered cases are now at 103,639, up from Saturday (103,401).

Three new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota were reported on Sunday, bringing the state total to 1,778.

The new deaths were two women and one man in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (2).

Current hospitalizations are at 125, down from Saturday (145). Total hospitalizations are at 6,290.

Total persons negative is now at 294,363, up from Saturday (293,547).

There were 995 new persons tested reported on Sunday. Sunday’s new person tested positivity rate is 17.98%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.7%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.2%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Saturday, 46,258 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 53,302 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 71,025 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 13,223 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 15,312 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.