COVID-19 in South Dakota: 175 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,915; Active cases at 2,107

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 went down on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, 175 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 114,966, up from Tuesday (114,791).

While the difference in the total case count reported 114,966 and 114,791 equals 175, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (131) and antigen, or new probable, cases (45), there were 176 new cases.

Total recovered cases are now at 110,944, from Tuesday (110,735).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported three new deaths due to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update. The death toll is now at 1,915. The new deaths listed include one man and two women in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1) and 80+ (2).

Active cases are now at 2,107, down from Tuesday (2,144).

There are 68 current hospitalizations as of Wednesday, compared to 69 on Tuesday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,820.

Total persons negative is now at 319,125, up from Tuesday (318,624).

There were 676 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person-tested positivity rate is 25.9%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.0%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.5%.

According to the DOH, 158,057 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 3,712 of the Janssen vaccine and 153,402 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 201,813 persons.

There have been 54,656 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 58,694 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. There’s been 3,712 persons who have received the Janssen vaccine.