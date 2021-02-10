COVID-19 in South Dakota: 175 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,815; Active cases at 2,151

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health announced six new deaths due to COVID-19 as active cases dropped below 2,200 on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, 175 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 109,580, from Tuesday (109,405). Total recovered cases are now at 105,614, up from Tuesday (105,352).

Active cases are now at 2,151, down from Tuesday (2,244).

Six new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota was reported on Wednesday. The death toll is at 1,815. The new deaths were five men and one woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2) and 80+ (4).

Current hospitalizations are at 109, the same from Tuesday (109). Total hospitalizations are at 6,397.

Total persons negative is now at 300,061, from Tuesday (298,972).

There were 1,264 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 13.8%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 6.7%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.1%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Wednesday, 60,812 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 68,729 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 89,050 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 21,619 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 18,872 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.