COVID-19 in South Dakota: 173 new positive cases; Death toll stays at 202; Active cases at 2,890

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had 173 more new positive COVID-19 cases today, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The deaths remained at 202.

The state now has 18, 869 total positive cases, an increase from Sunday’s total of 18,696.

There are 161 people in the hospital a decrease of nine from the 170 on Sunday.

Active cases are at 2,890 up from the 2,843 total active cases on Sunday. Total hospitalizations are at 1,297. Sunday’s total was 1,288.

Total recoveries, persons no longer able to transmit the virus, are now at 15,777, That number was 15,651 on Sunday. The state processed 670 new tests from Sunday’s report to Monday’s report. A total of 1,132 tests were reported on Sunday.