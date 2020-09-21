COVID-19 in South Dakota: 173 new positive cases; Death toll stays at 202; Active cases at 2,890

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had 173 more new positive COVID-19 cases today, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The deaths remained at 202.

The state now has 18, 869 total positive cases, an increase from Sunday’s total of  18,696.

There are 161 people in the hospital a decrease of nine from the 170 on Sunday.

Active cases are at 2,890 up from the 2,843 total active cases on Sunday. Total hospitalizations are at 1,297. Sunday’s total was  1,288.

Total recoveries, persons no longer able to transmit the virus, are now at 15,777, That number was 15,651 on Sunday. The state processed 670 new tests from Sunday’s report to Monday’s report. A total of  1,132 tests were reported on Sunday.

See More

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 

More Contests