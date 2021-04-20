COVID-19 in South Dakota: 171 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,953; Active cases at 2,078

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 171 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Tuesday.

According to the latest update, there are 124 current hospitalizations, up from Monday (112). Total hospitalizations are at 7,245.

Active cases are now at 2,078, down from Monday (2,153).

The state’s total case count is now at 121,360, from Monday (121,189).

Total recovered cases are now at 117,329, compared to Monday (117,083).

No additional deaths were reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday so the death toll remains at 1,953.

Six additional B.1.1.7 cases were reported in Tuesday’s update. There have been 61 cases of that variant found in South Dakota, eight cases of B.1.429 and one each of B.1.351 and B.1.427.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 337,971, up from Monday (337,384).

There were 758 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 22.5%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.9%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.4%.

According to the DOH, 280,590 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,297 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 240,784 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 317,780 persons.

There have been 101,994 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 117,852 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Tuesday’s update, 53% of the population in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 39.4% have completed the vaccination series.