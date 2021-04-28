COVID-19 in South Dakota: 170 total new cases; Death toll increases to 1,962; Active cases at 1,789

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One new COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday, as 170 new total cases were announced by the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to the latest update, there are 103 current hospitalizations, the same as Tuesday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,337.

Active cases are now at 1,789, up from Tuesday (1,765).

The state’s total case count is now at 122,398, up from Tuesday (122,228).

Total recovered cases are now at 118,647 compared to 118,502 on Tuesday.

One new death was reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday. The new death was a woman in the 60-69 age range from Minnehaha County.

The death toll is now at 1,962.

New variant cases were reported on Wednesday. There have been 72 cases of B.1.1.7 variant found in South Dakota. There are now two cases of the B.1.351 variant, 10 cases of B.1.429 and one of each of B.1.427 and P.1 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 342,224, up from Tuesday (341,594).

There were 800 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 21.25%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.9%.

According to the DOH, 303,434 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,341 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 256,826 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 326,272 persons.

There have been 114,048 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 136,269 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Wednesday, 54.33% of the population eligible for the vaccine in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 44.35% have completed the vaccination series.

Vaccines are currently being given to anyone 16-year-old and above in South Dakota.