COVID-19 in South Dakota: 17 total new cases; Death toll remains 2,027; Active cases at 154

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths and another drop in active coronavirus cases were reported in Monday’s COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Data was not reported on Friday. Monday’s update covers data through Thursday, June 17. Tuesday’s update will include the Friday through Monday (June 18-June 21) update.

There were 18 new total cases reported. The state’s total case count is now at 124,411, up from June 17 (124,393).

While the difference in the total case count reported Monday (124,411) and Thursday (124,393) equals 18, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (17) and antigen, or new probable, cases (0), there were 17 new cases.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota remains at 2,027.

Active cases are now at 154, down from Thursday (165).

Current hospitalizations from the virus are at 31, compared to Thursday (28). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are now at 6,907, down from Thursday (6,918).

Total recovered cases are now at 122,230, up from Thursday (122,201).

There are 170 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 reported in South Dakota. The numbers for the other variants include 15 cases of B.1.429 and three cases of P.1., two cases of the B.1.351 variant and one case of B.1.427 have been reported.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 361,411, up from Thursday (361,164).

There were 264 new persons tested in the data reported Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 6.4%. The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 2.0%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 3.3% (June 17).

As of Monday, 56.18% of the population 12-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 51.58% have completed the vaccination series.

There’s been 362,663 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 294,269 of the Moderna vaccine and 21,837 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 142,521 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 173,686 who have received two doses of Pfizer.