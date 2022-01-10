COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,683 total new cases; Death toll rises to 2,528; Active cases at 17,219

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is Dec. 31 through Jan. 6 is 31.1%.

There were six new deaths reported on Monday. The death toll is 2,528.

The deaths are in five men and one woman in the following age ranges: 1 each in the 60 -69 age range and 70-79 range and four in the 80+ range. The deaths were in these counties: Brule, Lincoln (2), Pennington (2) and Todd.

There are 307 people hospitalized with 9,250 total people who have been hospitalized.

On Monday, 1,683 total new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the state’s total case count to 191,094 up from Friday (189,411).

The active case count increased to 17,219 from 15,927 on Friday. The last time active cases were in the 17,000 range, was November 30, 2020 at 17,184.

All of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There have been 1,283 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2, AY.1-AY.25) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring, an increase of eight over the previous report. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is at 23, up one over the previous report. On Dec. 22, the state reported its first Omicron variant case in a man in his 20s from Minnehaha County.

On November 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old. The state says there was a decrease of 7% from the 12+ year old population.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 68.3% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 56.11% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses 27.65% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 626,141 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 444,616 of the Moderna vaccine and 36,018 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 169,567 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 244,768 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 99,041 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 78,150 have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,277 have received a Janssen booster.