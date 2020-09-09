COVID-19 in South Dakota: 168 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 173; Active cases at 2,434

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of the coronavirus are down in South Dakota on Wednesday. According to the latest numbers released by the department of health, active cases decreased to 2,434 from Tuesday (2,679).

On Wednesday, 168 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total count to 15,571, up from Tuesday (15,403). Total recoveries increased to 12,964, up 413 from Tuesday (12,551).

The death toll remains at 173.

Current hospitalizations are at 76, up from Tuesday (68). Total hospitalizations are now at 1,109, up from Tuesday (1,094). Only South Dakota residents are counted for total hospitalizations, while currently hospitalizations may include out-of-state persons.

Total persons tested negative is now at 142,318, up from Tuesday (141,283).

There were 1,203 total persons tested reported on Wednesday.

