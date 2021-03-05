COVID-19 in South Dakota: 164 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,896; Active cases at 2,096

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An additional 40 active cases have been reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Active cases are now at 2,096, up from Thursday (2,056).

South Dakota has 164 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is at 113,229, up from Thursday (113,065).

While the difference in the total case count reported Friday and Thursday equals 164, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (127) and antigen, or new probable, cases (38), there were 165 new cases.

There were no new deaths reported on Friday, so the death toll remains at 1,896.

Total recovered cases increased to 109,237, up from Thursday (109,113).

There were 74 current hospitalizations as of Friday compared to 87 on Thursday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,681, up from Thursday (6,664).

South Dakota has now had 313,260 persons test negative, up from Thursday (312,421).

The new persons tested 1,003. That is a 16% positive rate among new persons tested.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.6%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 4.7%.

According to the DOH, 121,518 dozes of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered and 123,179 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 158,135 people.

There have been 41,844 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 44,718 who have received two does of Pfizer, according to the DOH.