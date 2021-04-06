COVID-19 in South Dakota: 163 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,938; Active cases at 2,419

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 are down in South Dakota, as no new deaths were announced by the State Department of Health on Tuesday.

According to the latest update, 163 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 118,680, up from Monday (118,517).

There are 98 current hospitalizations as of Tuesday, compared to 88 on Monday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,068.

Active cases are now at 2,419, down from Monday (2,485).

No new deaths reported by the Department of Health. The death toll remains at 1,938.

Total recovered cases are now at 114,323, compared to Monday (114,094).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 329,968, from Monday (329,409).

There were 722 new persons tested in the data reported on Tuesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 22.5%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.7%.

According to the DOH, 234,261 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 9,844 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 209,765 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 276,846 persons.

There have been 82,665 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 94,351 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.