COVID-19 in South Dakota: 163 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,933; Active cases at 2,412

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health as hospitalizations increased on Sunday.

According to the latest update, 163 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 117,244 up from Saturday (117,081).

There are 80 current hospitalizations as of Sunday, up from 77 on Saturday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,694, an increase of 13 over Saturday.

Active cases are now at 2,412, down from Saturday (2,443).

Total recovered cases are now at 112,899, up from Saturday (112,705).

Total persons negative is now at 325,514, up from Saturday (325,100).

There were 577 new persons tested in the data reported on Saturday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 28.24%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.3%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.5%.

According to the DOH, 201,654 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 7,957 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 189,197 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 246,577 persons.

There have been 80,398 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 71,825 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimates 41.74% of the population has received at least one dose and 27.32% have received both doses.