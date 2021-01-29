COVID-19 in South Dakota: 160 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,768; Active cases at 3,060

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Five new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota were reported on Friday, bringing the state total to 1,768.

The new deaths were three women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1) and 80+ (4).

Active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota are nearing the 3,000 mark. 3,060 active cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Friday, according to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health. They are down from Thursday (3,137).

On Friday, 160 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 107,955 from Thursday (107,795). Total recovered cases are now at 103,127, up from Thursday (102,895).

Current hospitalizations are at 152, down from Thursday (161). Total hospitalizations are at 6,272.

Total persons negative is now at 292,869, up/down from Thursday (292,275).

There were 754 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person tested positivity rate is 21.2%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.3%.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state. As of Friday, 42,913 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 49,983 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 66,448 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 12,055 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, while 14,393 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.