COVID-19 in South Dakota: 159 new total cases; Death toll increases to 1,935; Active cases at 2,436

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health as hospitalizations increased on Tuesday.

The two deaths reported were women in the 60-69 age range. The death toll is at 1,935.

According to the latest update, 159 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 117,495 up from Monday (117,336).

While the difference in the total case count reported Tuesday and Monday equals 159, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (118) and antigen, or new probable, cases (47), there were 165 new cases.

There are 95 current hospitalizations as of Tuesday, up from 91 on Monday. Total hospitalizations are at 6,985.

Active cases are now at 2,436, up from Monday (2,393).

Total recovered cases are now at 113,124, up from Monday (113,010).

Total persons negative is now at 326,102, from Monday (325,754).

There were 507 new persons tested in the data reported on Tuesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 31.3%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 10.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 9.4%.

According to the DOH, 205,269 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 8,033 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 190,879 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 249,042 persons.

There have been 72,683 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 82,447 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

When combining state and federal vaccine distribution, the state estimates 42.26% of the population has received at least one dose and 28.00% have received both doses.