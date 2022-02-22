SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health reported seven COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

The data reported Tuesday is from 1 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 2,779, up from Friday (2,772). The deaths were five men and two women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1), 70-79 (2) and 80+ (4). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Bennett, Codington, Minnehaha (3), Pennington and Walworth.

Active cases are now at 7,706, down from Friday (8,465).

For the week of Feb. 21, 59 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 211 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from Friday (222). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 10,535 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 158 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported. No new numbers were reported on Monday by the DOH.

The state’s total case count is now at 235,116, up from Friday (234,961). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 13.6% for Feb. 14 – 20.

The number of recovered cases is at 224,631.

There have been 1,431 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), four cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and two cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 563.

On Nov. 24, the South Dakota Department of Health updated how it reports the percent of the population getting vaccinated. To align with the vaccine-eligible population, the Department of Health is including children who are 5-11 years old.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 70.96% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 58.04% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 31.69% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 664,271 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 464,025 of the Moderna vaccine and 37,319 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 173,011 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna. There have been 255,098 persons who have received two doses of Pfizer.

As for booster doses, 114,560 people have received a 3rd Pfizer shot, 88,148 people have received a 3rd Moderna dose and 2,627 have received a Janssen booster.