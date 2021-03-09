COVID-19 in South Dakota: 157 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,901; Active cases increase to 2,097

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active COVID-19 cases are up by 30 as of Tuesday.

Active cases are now at 2,097, up from Monday (2,067).

South Dakota has 157 new total cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health.

The state’s total case count is at 113,753, up from Monday (113,596).

No new deaths were reported in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remains at 1,901.

Total recovered cases increased to 109,755, up from Monday (109,628).

There are 71 current hospitalizations as of Tuesday compared to 67 on Monday.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,725, up from Monday (6,708).

South Dakota has now had 315,120 persons test negative, up from Monday (314,701).

The new persons tested on Monday is 576. That is a 27.2% positive rate.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.1%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.3%.

According to the DOH, 132,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered, 522 of the Janssen vaccine and 129,528 of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to a total number of 262,250 people.

There have been 44,040 people who have completed two doses of Moderna and 48,001 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH. 522 people have completed the Janssen vaccine series.