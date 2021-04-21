COVID-19 in South Dakota: 157 total new cases; Death toll at 1,954; Active cases at 2,043

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 157 new total COVID-19 cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Wednesday.

According to the latest update, there are 115 current hospitalizations, down from Tuesday (124). Total hospitalizations are at 7,261.

Active cases are now at 2,043, down from Tuesday (2,078).

The state’s total case count is now at 121,517, from Tuesday (121,360).

Total recovered cases are now at 117,520, compared to 117,329 on Tuesday.

One new death was reported by the Department of Health on Wednesday. The new death reported was a man in the 60-69 age range.

The death toll is now at 1,954.

Total deaths reported in Codington, Dewey and Pennington counties all went up by one on Wednesday, while the total in Meade County went down by one.

There is one case of a new variant, P.1., reported. Three additional B.1.1.7 cases were reported in Wednesday’s update. There have been 64 cases of that variant found in South Dakota, ten cases of B.1.429 and one of each of B.1.351 and B.1.427.

Total persons who tested negative is now at 338,644, up from Tuesday (337,971).

There were 830 new persons tested in the data reported Wednesday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 18.9%.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 7.4%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 7.5%.

According to the DOH, 283,768 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 16,302 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 243,516 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 319,580 persons.

There have been 103,923 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 120,038 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.

As of Wednesday’s update, 53.11% of the population in South Dakota has received at least one dose while 40.05% have completed the vaccination series.