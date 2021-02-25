COVID-19 in South Dakota: 156 total new cases; Death toll rises to 1,872; Active cases at 1,948

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight new deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health, as active cases of COVID-19 went up by 57 on Thursday.

According to the latest update, 156 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 111,964, from Wednesday (111,808).

While the difference in the total case count reported 111,964 and 111,808 equals 156, when you add the PCR, or newly confirmed, cases (145) and antigen, or new probable, cases (19), there were 164 new cases.

Total recovered cases are now at 108,144, from Wednesday (108,053).

The South Dakota Department of Health reported eight new death due to COVID-19 in Thursday’s update. The death toll is now at 1,872.

Active cases are now at 1,948, up from Wednesday (1,891).

Current hospitalizations are at 100, down Wednesday (102). Total hospitalizations throughout the pandemic are at 6,589.

Total persons negative is now at 308,601, from Wednesday (308,019).

There were 738 new persons tested reported on Thursday, for a new person-tested positivity rate of 21.1%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 8.3%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.8%.

As of Thursday, 95,305 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 101,745 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 130,148 total persons.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 33,855 people have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine, 32,957 people have completed the Pfizer vaccine series.

On Thursday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced the state is planning on an additional 7,000 doses of vaccine if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine receives Federal Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration.