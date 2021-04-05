COVID-19 in South Dakota: 156 total new cases; Death toll remains at 1,938; Active cases at 2,485

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Active cases of COVID-19 are up in South Dakota, as no new deaths were announced by the State Department of Health on Monday.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported data from April 3 and April 4 in Monday’s update. A COVID-19 update was not provided by the state on April 4, due to Easter.

According to the latest update, 156 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 118,517 up from Saturday (118,361).

There are 88 current hospitalizations as of Monday, compared to 103 on Saturday. Total hospitalizations are at 7,050.

Active cases are now at 2,485, up from Saturday (2,443).

No new deaths reported by the Department of Health. The death toll remains at 1,938.

Total recovered cases are now at 114,094, compared to Saturday (113,980).

Total persons who tested negative is now at 329,409, from Saturday (328,931).

There were 634 new persons tested in the data reported on Monday for a new persons-tested positivity rate of 24.6%.

The latest seven-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH is 9.1%. The latest one-day PCR test positivity rate is 10.4%.

According to the DOH, 232,852 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered with 9,785 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 209,141 of the Moderna vaccine given out to a total number of 275,483 persons.

There have been 82,374 persons who have completed two doses of Moderna and 93,913 who have received two doses of Pfizer, according to the DOH.