COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,559 new total cases; Death toll rises to 415; Active cases at 13,520

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — 12 more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

The death toll climbed to 415. The new deaths were four men and eight women. That makes 192 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic so far.

Active cases are now at 13,520, up from Thursday (12,462) and a new single-day record.

On Friday, 1,559 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 44,559, up from Thursday (43,000). There were 1,389 new PCR cases and 171 new antigen cases for 1,559 new total cases. Total recovered cases are now at 30,624, up from Thursday (30,135).

Total persons tested negative is now at 212,097, up from Thursday (210,514).

Current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are now at 403, down from Thursday (413). Total hospitalizations, which includes only South Dakota residents, is now at 2,660, up from Thursday (2,602).